Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.38

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and traded as low as $10.71. Aemetis shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 911,087 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMTX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist started coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $392.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter worth about $3,540,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at $1,424,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aemetis by 13,901.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

