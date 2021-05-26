Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $16.96. 6,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 624,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AERI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

The company has a market cap of $775.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. On average, analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

