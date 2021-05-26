AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post sales of $147.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.83 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $135.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $406.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $404.72 million to $412.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $574.08 million, with estimates ranging from $562.90 million to $591.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.90. 2,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,119. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.56 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average of $106.12.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 24,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $2,998,792.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,153,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $1,291,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,635.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,625 shares of company stock valued at $27,889,733. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

