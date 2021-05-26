Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.970-0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.090-4.140 EPS.

Shares of A stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.54. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.94.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at $35,795,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

