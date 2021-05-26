agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$475 million.

Several brokerages have commented on AGL. Bank of America began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of AGL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,017. agilon health has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $35.17.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

