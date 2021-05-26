Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Raised to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilysys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.25.

AGYS stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 1.50. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Agilysys by 81.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter worth about $565,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Agilysys by 27.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

