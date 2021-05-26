AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Plans $0.12 May 21 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a may 21 dividend on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

AGNC opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $18.67.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

