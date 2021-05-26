Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,487 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.61.

In related news, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

