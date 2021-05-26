AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.27

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.27 and traded as high as $27.79. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 850 shares.

ABSSF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

