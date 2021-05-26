Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.23. 473,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,076. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.01.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,809 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,186,000 after buying an additional 305,509 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,617,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,555,000 after acquiring an additional 58,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,541,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

