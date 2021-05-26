Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ALKHF remained flat at $C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. Alaska Hydro has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.09.

Alaska Hydro Company Profile

Alaska Hydro Corporation engages in the development of renewable energy projects. The company primarily focuses on hydroelectric power generation for resource development. It focuses on the More Creek hydroelectric project with a generation capacity of approximately 306 gigawatt hours of energy per year located in northwest British Columbia.

