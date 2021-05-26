Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of ALKHF remained flat at $C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. Alaska Hydro has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.09.
Alaska Hydro Company Profile
