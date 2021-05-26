Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 12,800 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $227.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.77 and a 200-day moving average of $188.86. The company has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.23 and a 52-week high of $228.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.