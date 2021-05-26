Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 84,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRL opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

