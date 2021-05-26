Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $10.23 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,756 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,481,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Shares of ATVI opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.01. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.