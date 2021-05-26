Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $12.54 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,484,000 after acquiring an additional 942,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,889,000 after acquiring an additional 171,490 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,590,000 after acquiring an additional 140,769 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $135,037,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 735,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,589,000 after buying an additional 172,563 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $140.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.80. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,417 shares of company stock worth $5,328,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.73.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.