Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 868.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,723 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,323 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,785,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,557 shares of company stock worth $4,835,962. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $143.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.10 and a 200 day moving average of $136.98. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.