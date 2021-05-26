Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 41,700 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 308,400 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 169.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.47.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

