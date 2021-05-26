Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $37.94.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

