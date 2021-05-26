Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.51

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.51 and traded as high as $9.95. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 14,945 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $68.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

