Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 829,755 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.82% of ADC Therapeutics worth $64,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,921,000. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADCT opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADCT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.