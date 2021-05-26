Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,332,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,370 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.93% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $59,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

FEZ stock opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

