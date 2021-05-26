Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $51.09 Million Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,566,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206,442 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $51,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 592.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 111,412 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after buying an additional 1,001,046 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

