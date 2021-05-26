Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $53,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $254.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.85. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.92 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

