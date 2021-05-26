Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 101.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970,595 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.26% of Certara worth $52,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CERT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth $66,678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth $35,205,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth $28,662,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.00. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Certara has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

