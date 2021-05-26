Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $61,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,549,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after buying an additional 305,037 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $304.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.98. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $170.30 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $1,249,629.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.