Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,967 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Carrier Global worth $54,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

