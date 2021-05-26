Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities cut shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. Allied Esports Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $88.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 97.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 43,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.