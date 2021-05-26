Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Glaxis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.5% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $25.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,388.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,578. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,291.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,993.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

