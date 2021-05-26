Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $19.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,382.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,578. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,291.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,993.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

