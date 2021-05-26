Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Raised by Viridian Ria LLC

Viridian Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Viridian Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $18.79 on Wednesday, hitting $2,381.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,291.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,993.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

