Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to announce sales of $6.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $690,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 855.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $43.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $47.18 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $85.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $766,003.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,482.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 80,965 shares of company stock worth $1,113,604 over the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALPN opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $250.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

