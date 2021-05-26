Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Million

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to announce sales of $6.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $690,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 855.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $43.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $47.18 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $85.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $766,003.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,482.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 80,965 shares of company stock worth $1,113,604 over the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALPN opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $250.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $16.37.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.