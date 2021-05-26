Alps Advisors Inc. Has $2.84 Million Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,446 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 603,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after acquiring an additional 62,606 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 547,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 44,441 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 37,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 88,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMVT shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Immunovant from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

IMVT stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.83. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.28.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.