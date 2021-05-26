Alps Advisors Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,156 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1,330.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 16,593 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 249,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,188 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 176,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,285,000 after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.10.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.