Alps Advisors Inc. Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Plains GP worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 748,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 40,065 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after buying an additional 1,171,905 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Plains GP by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after buying an additional 443,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 11.7% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

PAGP stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 2.21. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

