Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $3.41 Million in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 232,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunworks by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sunworks from $10.75 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81. Sunworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sunworks Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

