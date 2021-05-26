Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after acquiring an additional 114,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $460.50 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.00 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $188.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

