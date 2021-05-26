Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in Abiomed by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Abiomed by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $283.88 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.46 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $311.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

