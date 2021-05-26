Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter worth $143,000. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMSC. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a market cap of $385.32 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

