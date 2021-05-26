Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 23,100 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 197,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.26. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $47.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.