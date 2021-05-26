Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Shares of ALTA opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. Altabancorp has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.22.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altabancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.