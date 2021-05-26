Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYX. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 16.8% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 105.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 37.4% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 43,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.60.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,721 shares of company stock worth $3,102,402 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.