Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Raised to $37.00 at HSBC

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at HSBC from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

NYSE ATUS opened at $36.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 12,922 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $477,338.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,473,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,428,097.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,072,900 over the last ninety days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

