Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,457,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

