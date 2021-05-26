Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after buying an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after buying an additional 87,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altria Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after buying an additional 2,521,939 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

MO stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.53. 99,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,457,283. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

