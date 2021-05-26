Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to Issue $1.50 Quarterly Dividend

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Altus Midstream has a payout ratio of 219.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Altus Midstream to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 165.3%.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock opened at $65.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 3.91. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.06). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

