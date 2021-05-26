Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.4% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,259.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,315.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,207.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
