Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.4% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,259.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,315.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,207.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

