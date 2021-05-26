AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.56.

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

NYSE AMC traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,938,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,107,000. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $542,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $490,587.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,859,074 shares of company stock valued at $25,910,149. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 503,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.