AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.50% from the stock’s current price.

AMC has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.31.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Kathleen M. Pawlus sold 14,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $201,045.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,101 shares in the company, valued at $459,110.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares in the company, valued at $770,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,859,074 shares of company stock valued at $25,910,149 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 503,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

