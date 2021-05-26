American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Down 97.8% in May

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the April 29th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AAIRF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,292. American Aires has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15.

About American Aires

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, researches, develops, produces, and sells technologies and devices designed to reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation generated by everyday use electronic devices. Its products include the Aires Shield Pro, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation from cell phones, cordless phones, tablets, baby monitors, smart TVs, PCs, computer monitors, laptops, routers, and other small household electronic devices; Aires Defender Pro that protects its wearer by reducing the harmful effects of surrounding electromagnetic radiation from power lines, cell phone towers, and other sources of electromagnetic radiation emission; Aires Guardian, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation in a small space; and Lifetune Pet to protect pets against the impact of constant EMR emissions from nearby and frequently-used electronic devices.

