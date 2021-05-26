American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Short Interest Down 97.8% in May

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the April 29th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AAIRF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,292. American Aires has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15.
About American Aires
Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for American Aires Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Aires and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.