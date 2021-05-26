American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CEO Carl H. Lindner III Sells 63,240 Shares

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 63,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $8,268,630.00.

Carl H. Lindner III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Financial Group alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of American Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80.

AFG stock opened at $129.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $133.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after buying an additional 41,595 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,367,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.